Nashik, Dec 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,10,119 with the addition of 266 new patients on Thursday, health officials said.

The virus claimed four more lives which took the death toll in the district to 1,968, they said.

Of these, two each were reported from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and other parts of the district, the officials said.

Also, 476 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the count of recovered cases to 1,06,478, they said.

As many as 4,36,776 swabs have been tested till date in the district, 5,812 of them in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

