Nashik, Sep 1 (PTI) With the detection of 788 fresh COVID-19 cases, the tally in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 38,174 on Tuesday, a health official said.

At least five patients died of the infection in the Nashik municipal corporation limits, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the region to 877, the official said.

Also Read | Unlock 4: Weekend Lockdown to Continue in Uttar Pradesh; Shops to Remain Shut Only on Sundays.

As many as 112 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 496 in NMC limits and 246 in other parts of the district so far, he said.

A total of 738 were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries to 30,159 in the region, the official added.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Officially Launched, Priced at $1999; Pre-Orders, Features, Specifications & Other Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)