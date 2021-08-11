Nashik, Aug 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,03,636 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 105, health officials said.

The virus claimed two more lives in the district, which pushed the death toll to 8,541, they said.

A total of 69 patients got discharged from hospitals during the day, taking Nashik's overall recovery count to 3,94,009, the officials said.

As many as 23,54,236 swabs have been tested till date in the district, of which 8,229 were tested on Wednesday alone.

