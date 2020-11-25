Nashik, Nov 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 99,381 on Wednesday with the addition of 295 new cases, health officials said.

With four more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,773, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Govt Suspends Deputy Commissioner of Mathura on Charges of Gross Indiscipline.

At the same time, 189 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 94,846, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)