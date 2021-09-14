Nashik, Sep 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,06,882 on Tuesday with the detection of 107 cases, while the day also saw four deaths and 60 people being discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The toll in the district is 8,606 and the recovery count stands at 3,97,384, he said.

With 4,594 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 25,13,594, he added.

