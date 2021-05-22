Nashik, May 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 3,78,575 with the addition of 1,222 cases on Saturday, while the day also saw 58 deaths and 1,319 recoveries, an official said.

The district's toll is 4,338 and the number of people discharged is 3,58,171, he added.

With 16,664 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in Nashik reached 15,27,293. the official said.

