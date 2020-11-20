Nashik, Nov 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik increased by 301 on Friday, while eight patients died and 221 recovered during the day, an official said.

The caseload of the district is 98,077, including 1,755 deaths, while 93,827 people have been discharged, he added.

Nashik city leads with 64,823 cases and 893 deaths, he said.

