Nashik, Jan 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,31,788 on Sunday after 3,035 cases were detected, while one death took the toll to 8,768, an official said.

So far, 4,12,038 have been discharged post recovery, including 1,350 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 10,982, he said.

