Nashik, Oct 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,09,389 with the addition of 67 infections on Tuesday, officials said.

With one fatality, the COVID-19 death toll in the Nashik district rose to 8,649.

The number of recoveries in the district rose to 3,99,968 after 72 patients were discharged during the day, the officials said.

With 5,432 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the district went up to 26,50,589, they added.

