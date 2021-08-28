Nashik, Aug 28 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally of infections to 4,05,162 and the toll to 8,572, officials said.

A total of 92 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the count of recoveries in the Nashik district to 3,95,612, they said.

With 4,390 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in the Nashik district rose to 24,39,357, the officials said.

