Shimla, Apr 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the migrant Himachali population settled in the United Kingdom to make efforts to encourage investment in tourism and other sectors in the state.

Interacting with representatives of the UK-based British Himachal Society on Sunday evening through video-conferencing, Sukhu said the state government was taking innovative initiatives in the fields of education, health and information technology, a statement issued here on Monday said.

Society's representatives Avneesh and Ritu apprised the chief minister about the various activities being undertaken by the organisation, it said.

They said the 76th Himachal Day was also celebrated by the Society in London and the body was also making concerted efforts to propagate the rich culture of the state, the statement said.

