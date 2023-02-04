Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the country is on the path of rapid transformation into a developed nation and Karnataka is the "jewel" that would drive that change.

Also Read | BMC Budget 2023: For First Time, Civic Body's Budget Shoots Over Rs 50,00 Crore, Higher Than Many States.

He expressed confidence that BJP would come back to power in Karnataka with a big majority after the upcoming Assembly polls.

Also Read | G20 Summit Preparations: Delhi Govt Seeks Rs 927 Crore From Centre To Take Up Special Development Work in National Capital.

"India is on the path of rapid transformation into a developed nation. Karnataka, of course, is the jewel that will drive this transformation and the growth faster and more efficiently," Goyal said.

Speaking to reporters here on the Union Budget, he said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made sufficient provision of Rs 7,561 crore for expansion of railway network in Karnataka, and also adequate allotment to speed up the work on the suburban rail system for Bengaluru.

He said he was happy about the Rs 5,300-crore assistance announced in the budget for the Upper Bhadra lift irrigation project in central part of Karnataka, benefiting people of the region.

Stating that the Finance Minister under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out with the budget which lays the foundation for a developed nation, which would take prosperity to every single person in the country, Goyal said, "Our vision is inclusive growth, sustainable growth, holistic development of the entire country and prosperity for all."

"This budget has brought series of steps, the outcome of which will naturally be the growth of the economy, more jobs, economic opportunity for youth, which will help every section of society. All of this will be on the back of green or sustainable growth," he said.

Listing out pro-people initiatives of the BJP government, the Minister said this budget is the first step in the journey of the nation to a developed one.

Highlighting the multiplier effect of infrastructure funding proposed in the Union budget, which would help propel economic growth, he spoke about ease of doing business and ease of living steps that have been initiated through the budget.

Youth power of the country is aspiring for better and more, he further said, this budget would give strong message to "Young India."

Responding to a question on Karnataka State Contractors' Association's allegation of '40 per cent commission' for awarding contracts and clearing Bills in the State where BJP is in power, Goyal said the Prime Minister is totally committed to make the nation corruption-free, so are State governments run by the party.

"Any allegation is investigated into, action taken, whoever is guilty will not be spared. We have heard about allegation that you have mentioned. I can assure you and the people of Karnataka that BJP government in the State will provide a transparent and honest government, and anybody found indulging in wrongdoings will not be spared," he added.

Asked about action not taken by Modi despite contractors' writing to him twice, Goyal said action is taken on "specific allegations" when brought to notice, and the action would be strict.

Reacting to Congress's poll promises of free power among others, the Union Minister said short-term election-related policies are detrimental to the country, and people are aware of it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)