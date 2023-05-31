New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) A new book, written by Shikha Saxena -- wife of 1999 Kargil War hero Captain Akhilesh Saxena -- describes the largely overlooked turmoil endured by the families of military officers in the face of conflict.

The detailed memoir, titled "Nation First", shows the boundless bravery of the Indian troops as well as the emotional tumult experienced by their kin both during and after war.

It is the story of a young couple, Shikha and Akhilesh, who unexpectedly found themselves in the midst of war, where the author depicts her personal experiences as well as those of her husband -- badly wounded in missions at Tololing, the Hump and Three Pimples.

"The book contains first-hand and as-yet-undocumented information that reflects the mental status, emotions, and interactions of not just the Indian troops but also their families. This story showcases the value system of armed forces, and their courage to fight and defeat challenges on the battlefield and in life," the author said in a statement.

Akhilesh is currently vice-president at Tata Communications, while Shikha is the founder and CEO of Inspiring Mantras, which conducts leadership programmes.

The book's foreword is written by General VP Malik and Ranjana Malik, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the President of the Army Wife Welfare Association (AWWA) during the Kargil War, respectively.

"This is truly a first-of-its-kind book. Never have I seen such an inspirational military life story covered in such detail. It is not just a narration of first-hand experience but also an interesting insight into military traditions which build camaraderie, family support, an environment of strong patriotism and our military psychology," wrote the former COAS in the book.

Touted to be a story of "grit, determination and heroic patriotism" by Hachette India, the book is endorsed by the likes of Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, veteran actor Anupam Kher and bestselling author Anand Neelakantan.

While Gadkari called 'Nation First' a "remarkable book" on the human cost of war and the sacrifices it entails, Kher said the book brings to life the "bloodiest battles without losing sight of the tenderness of humanity".

"I have read many books on war, but the way Shikha has narrated this electrifying story left me spellbound... This story can only be told by a person who has lived this reality and Shikha does it with great heart. This powerful memoir reminds us that courageous men in uniform are supported by the grace and poise shown by their families," wrote Gadkari in his praise for the book.

The book, priced at Rs 399, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.

