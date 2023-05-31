Mumbai, May 31: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) announced the BSSC CGL 3 Result 2023 today, May 31. The commission declared the BSSC CGL 3 Result 2023 on its official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the BSSC CGL 3 2023 Examination can visit the official website of BSSC in order to check and download their exam results.

As per the commission, a total of 11,240 candidates qualified for the mains exam. Around six lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary test of the BSSC CGL 3 2023 examination. The commission also released a cut-off for different categories. As per the official release, the highest cut-off for the unreserved category was 99.46 while the lowest was reported at 47.97 for candidates with disabilities.

Steps To Check BSSC CGL 3 Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "BSSC CGL 3 Result 2023" link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter using your login credentials and other details

Step 4: A PDF will open showing the results of the BSSC CGL 3 2023 exam

Step 5: Download the PDF results of the BSSC CGL 3 2023 exam

Step 6: Check the BSSC CGL 3 Result 2023 thoroughly

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission also released the cut-off for 2023, thereby indicating the minimum qualifying marks required for different categories of candidates. Candidates who successfully cleared the preliminary exam can now appear for the main examination. Meanwhile, the notification for the Bihar CGL Main Exam is likely to be published soon.

The appointment for various posts, including secretariat assistant, auditor, planning assistant, malaria inspector, and data entry operator among others will be made after the main examinations are completed.

