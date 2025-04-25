Mathura, Apr 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said the entire country stands united in grief and outrage over the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, emphasising that decisive action must be taken against those responsible.

The deputy chief minister was in the city to attend a programme organised by the BJP to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar which was observed on April 14.

Also Read | Shivpuri: Unidentified Heavy Metallic Object From Sky Falls on House in Madhya Pradesh, Police Summons Airforce Experts (Watch Video).

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Maurya said, "I prayed for the innocent Hindus who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. May God give strength to the families of the deceased to bear this irreparable loss."

Maurya described the attack as an assault on the nation and called for unity in the face of such tragedy.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Q4 Profit: Reliance Retail Venture Limited Reports 29% Rise in Net Profit to INR 3,545 Crore; FY25 Gross Revenue Hits INR 3.30 Lakh Crore.

"The whole country -- 140 crore people -- is feeling the pain of the families who lost their loved ones. This is not just a terror attack, it is an attack on our people. We must not allow anyone to politicise such a tragic incident," he said, in response to recent remarks made by Congress leader Robert Vadra.

"May God give strength to our Army and our leadership to eliminate terrorism and the mindset that promotes it. The entire country wants revenge," he added.

Asked about the government's acknowledgment of a possible security lapse in the Pahalgam attack, Maurya reiterated, "The country is united to take revenge. That is the focus."

On April 22, some terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly holidayers, in Pahalgam in a targeted attack.

Responding to a question on the fake degree case against him, Maurya said the matter is currently sub judice and he refused to comment further.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)