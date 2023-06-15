Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 15 (ANI): The National Center for Oceanographic Studies (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of high waves on the Kerala coast (from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod) till 11.30 pm on Thursday.

The height of the waves is expected to be around 3.0 to 3.3 meters, it added.

The Northeast Arabian Sea will remain very turbulent till the evening of June 15 and the adjoining Central East Arabian Sea will become rough.

The Kerala state disaster management authority has issued the following guidelines for public.

Due to the expected intensification of rough seas, it is crucial to adhere to the instructions provided by the authorities and avoid venturing into danger-prone areas.

Ensure that fishing vessels are securely anchored in the harbor. Keep fishing vessels safely tied in the harbour. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

Avoid trips to the beach and fun at sea altogether.

IMD has issued a ban on fishing on the Kerala coast till June 19, 2023.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Biparjoy will cross near Jakhau Port of Gujarat by Thursday night after making landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS), India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

"Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 1130IST today near lat 22.8N & long 67.3E, about 140km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat) and 190km WNW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by tonight as VSCS," IMD said in a tweet on Thursday. (ANI)

