New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Ahead of crucial Assembly polls, BJP Kisan Morcha's national executive will meet on Sunday for the first time after the suspension of the three farm laws.

The national executive of the BJP Kisan Morcha will meet in Gurugram on December 19, Manoj Yadav, national media in charge of BJP Kisan Morcha said.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the event and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will address the concluding session, sources said.

The meeting is likely to discuss how to reach the farmers with "schemes of interest" initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and how to connect them with natural farming. The meeting will also strategise on upcoming elections and how to reach out to the farming community.

The National President of BJP Kisan Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar said that in the meeting, other than the expansion of the organisation, issues of farmers in the country will be discussed.

"In the inaugural session of the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will give his statement to discuss work done for farmers by the Central government," he added.

The BJP is planning to reach out to the farmers on the issue of repeal of farm laws.

Notably, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had laid siege to the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders in November 2020 to demand the repeal of the three farm laws, which were finally withdrawn in the Winter Session of Parliament earlier this month.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also announced the suspension of their year-long agitation. (ANI)

