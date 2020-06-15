Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | National Games Infra May Be Used as COVID Care Centres: Goa CM

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 05:26 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | National Games Infra May Be Used as COVID Care Centres: Goa CM

Panaji, Jun 15 (PTI) Stadiums built for the National Games to be held in Goa has come handy in the fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak and they would soon be notified as COVID care centres, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

These include the one at Navelim in south Goa, Pernem in the northern part of the state and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee stadium near Panaji, he said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites Performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

The National Games were scheduled between October and November this year but the coronavirus outbreak may bring about a change in plans.

Sawant asked people to not oppose setting up of COVID care centres in their areas, adding that patients must be shown love and and frontline staff respect.

Also Read | Centre Allocates Rs 2,522 Crore to Rajasthan Under Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme.

The plan to convert some educational institutions into temporary COVID care centres has been dropped due to exams, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement