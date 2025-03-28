Imphal, Mar 28 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday said national integration tours play a crucial role in nation-building by fostering mutual respect, breaking stereotypes, and creating a generation that values inclusivity.

Speaking at the National Integration Tour Experience Sharing Programme 2025, Bhalla stressed the significance of such tours in shaping students' understanding of the country's diversity and noted that first-hand experiences of different cultures and people help instil a sense of unity and appreciation for India's vast cultural landscape, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

He also emphasised that these initiatives play a crucial role in nation-building by fostering mutual respect, breaking stereotypes, and creating a generation that values inclusivity, it said.

Bhalla highlighted the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme, which aims to strengthen national unity by enhancing interaction and promoting mutual understanding between people of different states and Union territories through state/UT pairing.

The governor also stressed the need for expanding similar programmes, encouraging a two-way exchange where students from across the country visit Manipur and other northeastern states. Strengthening these connections, he said, would deepen national integration and mutual understanding.

