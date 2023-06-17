Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Saturday made a strong pitch for a three-month orientation programme in parliamentary practice for newly-elected legislators before their participation in House proceedings.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the three-day National Legislators' Conference here, Bais said such training will help legislators understand the lawmaking process and enable them to make effective use of their responsibilities.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar among others.

The second edition of the NLC will be held in Goa in November next year. Karnataka has offered to host the third edition of the conference in 2026.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said it was a good augury that the inaugural conference was hosted by Maharashtra in the financial capital of the country.

Sawant said Goa was eager to host legislators from across the country next year and suggested publishing a compendium on the outcome of the conference which could be a reference guide for parliamentary best practices for state assemblies and councils.

