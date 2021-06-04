Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 4 (ANI): A national-level weightlifting player accused a police official in Ludhiana of raping her several times on the pretext of getting her a government job in sports quota.

"The matter has come to the fore now but the allegations have not been confirmed yet. The allegations made by the player will be first investigated. Appropriate action will be taken after verifying the allegations," Pragya Jain, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADPC), Ludhiana told ANI.

Police has started investigation into the matter. (ANI)

