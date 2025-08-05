New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Monday by the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of Ayush, in the presence of Union Minister of State of Ayush (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, at Nirman Bhawan in Delhi.

The first MoU was signed between the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) and IshVed-Bioplants Venture, Pune, Maharashtra, and the second tripartite MoU was signed among the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said, "The vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build a healthier and self-reliant India by 2047 guides our efforts today. I congratulate all the institutions involved in signing these important MoUs, which represent a significant milestone in conserving and promoting India's rich medicinal plant heritage. By integrating traditional knowledge with modern science, we are making meaningful progress toward realising this ambitious vision."

As the Ministry of Ayush, the purpose behind signing these two MoUs includes conserving and maintaining the germplasm of rare, endangered and threatened (RET) medicinal plants through tissue culture methods.

For the establishment of a national-level medicinal plant garden in the premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, through the All India Institute of Ayurveda, to spread public awareness about medicinal plants and share knowledge and expertise of all the parties.

This will develop public awareness about the medicinal plants among patients and students who come from distant areas and will also benefit the visitors in the hospital premises.

Both MoUs mark a milestone in the Ministry of Ayush's continued efforts to promote evidence-based conservation, research, and public engagement in the medicinal plants sector, an official release said. (ANI)

