-- Meghalaya: Cherry blossom festival, Day 2 (yesterday's festivities were cancelled because of cyclone Mishili).
-- Odisha: Bandh called in 9 districts of Western Odisha over the demand of a separate Koshal state.
Also Read | SSC JE Result 2023 Declared on ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Result For Tier 1 Junior Engineer Examination.
-- Bengal: Railway Minister to hold virtual press conference through eastern railway headquarters (2 pm).
-- Stories related to after-effects of Cyclone Midhil from various states.
Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Improves Slightly to 'Very Poor', but No Respite for Residents From Toxic Air (Watch Videos).
West:
-- Ahmedabad : Stories related to World Cup final match
South:
-- Kerala: CM, ministers to attend Nava Kerala Sadas programme
-- Tamil Nadu: Assembly special session
-- Telangana: Union Minister Amit Shah to release BJP Manifesto, to address poll rallies
-- KCR to address poll rallies
ENT:
-- Bengaluru Comic con
PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)