-- Meghalaya: Cherry blossom festival, Day 2 (yesterday's festivities were cancelled because of cyclone Mishili).

-- Odisha: Bandh called in 9 districts of Western Odisha over the demand of a separate Koshal state.

Also Read | SSC JE Result 2023 Declared on ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Result For Tier 1 Junior Engineer Examination.

-- Bengal: Railway Minister to hold virtual press conference through eastern railway headquarters (2 pm).

-- Stories related to after-effects of Cyclone Midhil from various states.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Improves Slightly to 'Very Poor', but No Respite for Residents From Toxic Air (Watch Videos).

West:

-- Ahmedabad : Stories related to World Cup final match

South:

-- Kerala: CM, ministers to attend Nava Kerala Sadas programme

-- Tamil Nadu: Assembly special session

-- Telangana: Union Minister Amit Shah to release BJP Manifesto, to address poll rallies

-- KCR to address poll rallies

ENT:

-- Bengaluru Comic con

PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)