New Delhi, November 10: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, November 19, published the SSC JE Result 2023. Out of the total candidates selected for Paper 2, 10154 are designated for the post of Civil Engineering, while the remaining 2073 are allocated for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering. Individuals who participated in the SSC JE Paper 1 held on October 9, 10, and 11 can access and download the results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“Paper-II of Junior Engineer Examination, 2023 is scheduled on 04.12.2023. The Admission Certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course”, reads the official notification. SSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Dates of CHSL, MTS, Delhi Police SI and Other Examinations.

The final answer keys as well as marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in Paper-I will be made available on the website of the Commission in due course. SSC MTS Result 2023 Out: Final Results Declared at ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download.

SSC JE Result 2023: How to Download

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in Select the JE Result 2023 download link on the homepage. Upon choosing, a new window will open seeking the candidate’s registration number and password. Enter the credentials and the SSC JE Tier 1 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

One can also search for their name and roll number in the list. If your name is present on the list, this means you are qualified to appear for the Paper 2 exam. Meanwhile, the SSC JE Tier 2 exam date is slated to take place on 4 December 2023.

