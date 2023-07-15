New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): International geopolitics is in flux and the national strategy should aim to absorb the changes so that it meets the challenges and exploits the opportunities, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Friday.

Addressing the inauguration of the DRDO Directors’ Conclave here in New Delhi, General Chauhan said that the need to perform, reform, transform, inform and conform to meet the emerging challenges.

Referring to the “Technology Requirements emerging from Theaterisation”, he said superiority in technology and tactics is the need of the hour and Indian Armed Forces are investing in new technologies to win engagements.

Highlighting the principles of jointness, integration and theaterisation, General Anil Chauhan said in the national security realm that the concept of theaterisation is a fundamental change on the anvil.

“It is one of the most ambitious changes with far-reaching implications attempted post-independence. The start of this journey depends on the first steps towards jointness and integration. Theaterisation involves creation of tri-service theatre-specific structures for an effective response along the entire spectrum of conflict,” said General Anil Chauhan.

The CDS said integration in the physical domain aims to achieve a multiplier effect as it combines the unique capabilities of the Services through integrated processes and structures to increase the warfighting capability.

General Chauhan released the DRDO’s second list of systems and subsystems for the industry to design, develop and manufacture, in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This second list of DRDO is in continuation of the list of 108 items released earlier. He also released the “DRDO Guidelines for Production Coordination”, which outlines the mechanism for production coordination and resolution of issues associated with production of DRDO-developed military equipment/ platforms/ systems.

The guidelines bring out a two-tier mechanism to resolve issues related to production of these systems by involving designers, users, production agencies, quality agencies and other stakeholders. The initiative will further pave the way for the Indian Defence Industry to develop defence technologies/ systems towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The two-day conclave is organised as a follow-up to the various Chintan Shivir meetings and a review of their outcome by Defense Minsiter Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

