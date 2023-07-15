Paris, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday acknowledged the significant role played by business leaders in strengthening the partnership between India and France. At the India-France CEO Forum, PM Modi said, “I congratulate you on Bastille Day. This year we are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. Business leaders like you have contributed immensely to this partnership."

French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Narendra Modi arrived to attend India-France CEO Forum after they addressed a joint press conference at Elysee Palace on Friday. The India-France CEO Forum was held following the joint press meeting of PM Modi and French President Macron. PM Modi in France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Agree on India-France Relationship Being Resilient.

India-France CEO Forum in Paris:

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron attend India-France CEO Forum in Paris. pic.twitter.com/z6i5GlgB7I — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Prior to this, PM Modi presented a sandalwood sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to France. The Prime Minister also presented gifts to the French First Lady, the Prime Minister of France, the President of the French Senate and the President of the French National Assembly. PM Modi in France: India, France Have Agreed to Increase Cooperation to End Cross-Border Terrorism, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"France's National Day is the symbol of 'liberty, equality and fraternity' for the world," says PM Modi, who was guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade.

