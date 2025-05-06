New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The National Testing Agency on Tuesday announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025.

The exams were held across the nation on March 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30, and April 1 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official website.

According to NTA, the final answer keys were used for preparing the results. The Final Answer Keys have already been uploaded on the official website of CUET (PG) 2025. The examination was conducted in March and April 2025 across various centers in the country.

"These Final Answer Keys have been used for preparing the Result/ NTA Scores for the CUET (PG) 2025. The Results/NTA Scores for the CUET (PG) 2025 are being declared today, 6 May 2025. The candidates may download their results by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth. For any queries or assistance regarding the CUET (PG) 2025, candidates may contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in," said NTA.

The CUET-PG serves as a centralised entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes across several central and participating universities in India. The exam aims to streamline the admission process and provide a single-window opportunity for students seeking higher education.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to postpone the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) 2025, which was scheduled to begin on May 8, according to official sources.

While an official announcement is awaited, the decision is reportedly being considered due to logistical challenges.

CUET-UG 2025 was initially scheduled to be held between May 8 and June 1, 2025, across multiple centres in India and abroad.

It is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants, after National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG). Over 13 lakh students register for the CUET every year, aiming for admission to central, state, deemed, and private universities across India.

The CUET-UG serves as a single-window examination for admission to undergraduate programmes in more than 250 universities, including prominent central universities like Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

NTA, which conducts the exam, is also responsible for holding other major national-level tests like NEET and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) which is held for admissions to various engineering colleges in India.

With the ongoing exam season and tight scheduling, officials say conducting the CUET-UG 2025 as per the original plan may prove difficult. (ANI)

