Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 31 (ANI): Ahead of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday greeted the people of the state on National Unity Day, the CMO Office said in a statement.

Dhami paid floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said, "His contribution in protecting the unity and integrity of the country will always be remembered."

Every year, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day. The Chief Minister said that India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played an important role in integrating many princely states into the Indian Union. He played an important contribution to India's independence.

Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Chief Minister said, "Sardar Patel's diplomacy and foresight have an important contribution in building a unified India. The young generation will have to take inspiration from the ideals of Sardar Patel and contribute to the all-round development of the country," CM Dhami was quoted as saying in a statement.

CM Dhami said that today also inspires us to dedicate ourselves to the service of the nation.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950. He was a senior Congress leader and is remembered for the unification of India's over 550 princely states into a single country. He strongly voiced his views on women's empowerment. (ANI)

