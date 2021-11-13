Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI) Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday stressed the need to make the nation's capabilities into cutting edge designs that are embedded in systems used by commercial platforms and enterprises around the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Cyber Security R&D Lab and Security Operations Centre at CDAC in Technopark campus here.

The Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, also visited the product demos arranged by CDAC and had an interactive session with scientists.

The Minister also launched two products researched and developed at CDAC--namely Digital Forensic Kiosk and Underwater Drones (SEGROV)--which have great significance in security and forensics.

Chandrasekhar emphasised on the programmes of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said electronics design ecosystem is the core to Prime Minister's vision of Digital India and urged R&D organizations like CDAC to work more aggressively to realise this vision.

He shared his experiences and assured all support to the Start-Up Ecosystem in Kerala.

"We should make our capabilities into cutting edge designs that are embedded in systems that are used by commercial platforms and enterprises around the country," the Minister said in a release.

Digital Forensic Kiosk (DFK) is aimed to aid law enforcement agencies for initial preview and imaging of electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops, storage devices like hard disks, memory cards, etc. DFK is useful at airports, malls, railway stations where large no. of suspect devices are to be screened.

Underwater drones or Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) are tethered underwater. It carries multiple payloads like cameras, manipulators, lights & various sensors for divergent use cases like surveillance, navigation and inspection and can aid national security.

Chandrasekhar also visited the National Skill Training Institute for Women, Kazhakkottom, and interacted with students and officials.

The Union Minister said that the National Skill Training Institute is the flagship of ITI in India.

He congratulated the entrepreneur cell in NSTI and asked the students to leave their mark in the products that they make.

