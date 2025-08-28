Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Natraj Club in Odisha's Sambalpur built a 26-foot-tall statue with the help of apples weighing 1500 kg on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nirmal Rathi, a member of the Natraj Club, stated that preparations for the Lord Ganesh idol had been underway for the past two months. He mentioned that the worship of the statue will continue until September 4, and following 'visarjan', the apples will be distributed to devotees as 'prasad'.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 28, 2025: TCS, IndiGo, SBI Cards Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

"The preparation of this Ganesh idol has been going on for the last 2.5-3 months. All the members are from Sambalpur... There are approximately 1,500 to 1,800 kg of apples in total. Its height is up to 26 feet. The puja here will continue until 4 September... After 'Visarjan', we will distribute the apples as 'prasad'. No apple will go to waste..."

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Also Read | Nainital Fire: 1 Dead After Blaze Erupts in Multi-Storey Building in Mohanko Area of Mallital, Flames Brought Under Control (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Devotees thronged the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

Earlier on Sunday, the first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled. Crafted with unmatched artistry, Lalbaugcha Raja isn't merely an idol; it's a symbol of collective faith, artistic mastery, and the vibrant spirit of Mumbai.

Every year, millions of devotees come here for darshan. The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is another main attraction of the festival.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)