Shimla, Jul 16 (PTI) Cloud bursts, floods, and landslides have damaged 119 schools in the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district, Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Wednesday.

Since the calamity, however, 90 per cent of these schools have been reopened, he said.

"I will visit the affected area, take stock of the situation, reconstruction, repairs and relocation of damaged schools would be discussed in detail, and a plan would be prepared," Thakur told reporters here.

He said the government may hire buildings and other spaces to relocate the damaged schools.

The minister said instructions have been issued that no school or college building would be constructed on the banks of rivers.

Searches are still underway to trace the 27 who were washed away after 10 cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in various parts of Mandi on the night of June 30-July 1 and resulted in the deaths of 15 people, authorities said.

Thakur recently attended a meeting on bolstering the education system in border and tribal areas in Ladakh, discussing such challenges as low population density, tough terrain and paucity of funds faced by north-eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya and hill states like Ladakh.

There are about 850 such schools in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Issues like adoption of CBSE curriculum, training of teachers and strengthening of basic infrastructure were also discussed in that meeting, he said.

