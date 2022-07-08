New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress leader Naveen Jindal-led on Friday hailed the Centre's decision to amend the National Flag Code that allows the production of the national flag using machine-made polyester, cotton, wool, silk along with the handspun khadi.

"It has been my dream to see every house displaying the National Flag. Har Ghar Tiranga will be like a dream come true for me. I call upon all fellow Indians to join this campaign, take inspiration from the Tiranga and work together to build a self-reliant India," said Naveen Jindal.

In a statement, the Flag Foundation of India said that the national flag is the most solemn symbol of the nation and it should not be restricted to certain materials but rather liberalised.

The statement mentioned a decade-long legal struggle by Flag Foundation of India president Naveen Jindal won every Indian the right to display the national flag on all days of the year.

"During the UPA Government, MHA clarified to Naveen Jindal. MP on February 15, 2005, stating that neither the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1971, nor the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1950 impose any restriction on the fabric to be used for the national flag. The MHA letter further added that even the Flag Code of India provides flexibility and does not intend to restrict in regard to the fabric for the national flag," said the statement.

The Foundation said India has the most number of high mast monumental flags in the world.

It said none of these flags has khadi material and they are all made of synthetic, mostly polyester material which is made in India.

"The criticism of the addition of polyester to the amended Flag Code is out of ignorance. This amendment only reaffirms, what was already clarified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2005. It will give a boost to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative' of the Government of India and remove doubts from the minds of people. We welcome the amendment to the Flag Code of India and are glad to become part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Initiative.

Meanwhile, Congress slammed the Centre over the matter and demanded the withdrawal of the amendment to the National Flag Code that allows the manufacture and import of polyester flags.

Amid the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark the 75 years of India's independence, the Centre has amended in the Flag Code of India 2002. With this amendment, the national flag can be made using machine-made polyester, cotton, wool, silk along with the handspun khadi.

Earlier, the code mandated the use of khadi for making flags for official purposes. (ANI)

