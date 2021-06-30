Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 30 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a 100-bedded COVID hospital set up in collaboration with the Vedanta Group in Deogarh district. The facility is fully oxygenated with 12 Intensive Care Units (ICU), 32 High Dependency Units (HDU), and a Paediatric COVID ICU.

On the occasion, Patnaik stated that the fight against the COVID-19 is a social responsibility. "The society, corporate sector, public sector undertakings (PSUs), state government and Central government need to work together to successfully combat the pandemic," Patnaik said.

"The state government has taken over the responsibility of providing all medical facilities, medicines and food to the patients at the hospital. There is already a 140-bedded COVID hospital in Devgarh. As a result, two COVID hospitals have now been established in the district", the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister said that while the second wave of COVID is not over yet and experts have warned of the third wave, the government is continuing its preparations to address the possible third wave and the health infrastructure has been strengthened with the provision of Liquid Medical Oxygen in 30 districts of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said "With the efforts of all stakeholders, COVID situation in Odisha has improved." He supported the need to set up another COVID care hospital proposal in Sambalpur.

As per the release, Pradhan praised Odisha's efforts towers vaccination and stressed the need for the vaccination program to be carried out in a planned manner so that everyone can get vaccinated within 7 to 8 months.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agrawal said, "Odisha stands first in COVID-19 management in the country. I thank the Odisha Chief Minister. Vedanta group is always ready to cooperate with the state government for any program in the state, including vaccination or COVID management." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)