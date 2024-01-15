Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police on Monday said it had arrested the wife and driver of a builder who was found murdered in his office in Seawoods on January 14.

Manoj Kumar Ramnarayan Singh (39) was allegedly killed by his wife Poonam Singh (34) and his driver Raju alias Shamshul Abuhurera Khan (22) who were in a relationship, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Vivek Pansare said in a press conference.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

The two were caught on the basis of technical analysis and intelligence inputs, he said, adding the accused had damaged CCTV equipment in the office to destroy evidence of the crime.

"The two were arrested within 24 hours of the murder that took place on January 14. The two feared loss of earnings as the deceased was embroiled in various legal cases. He was killed with hits to his head and face with iron rods," the official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: JN.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

The two accused have been remanded in police custody till January 18 and probe into the case registered at NRI police station continues, the DCP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)