Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) A farmer on Monday afternoon tried to commit suicide by consuming some pesticide-like substance in the office of the additional district collector and chief land and survey officer at CIDCO Bhavan in Belapur in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Dattu Bhiva Thakur, a resident of Dhutum, was rushed to a nearby hospital, with doctors terming his condition as stable, he said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Thakur's issue, about a plot of land in Mauje Navghar, was under the consideration of the state government and a letter about its progress was also given to him on October 22, the official informed.

In a release, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said it would bear the medical expenses of Thakur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)