Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) A woman sub inspector of Navi Mumbai police was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man whose father was booked in a case, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

The woman PSI attached to Uran police station had sought Rs 50,000 as bribe and she was held in a trap while accepting this amount late Wednesday night, Thane ACB deputy superintendent of police Ashwini Patil said.

She has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway, he added.

