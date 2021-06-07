Visakhapatnam, June 7 (PTI): Threeindigenously built advanced light helicopters (ALH) MK III were inducted into the Navy on Monday.

The induction ceremony of 322 Dega Flight was held in the presence of Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), with the three ALHs flying into Naval Air Station,INS Dega, a defence press release said here.

With the induction of these maritime reconnaissance and coastal security (MRCS) helicopters, the ENC got a boost towards enhancing the capabilities of the force in pursuit of maritime interests of the nation. The helicopters, built by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, are state-of-the-art flying machines and constitute a major step in thequest for Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the release said.

The ALHs feature systems previously seen only on heavier, multi-role helicopters of the navy. The helicopters are fitted with modern surveillance radar and electro-optical equipment which enable them to undertake therole of maritime reconnaissance in addition to providing long-range search and rescue by day and night, the release said.

In addition, the ALH is fitted with a heavy machine gun to undertake constabulary missions, it said. A removable medical intensive care unit is also fitted on the helicopters to airlift critically ill patients.

The helicopter also has a host of advanced avionics, making it an all-weather aircraft. The flight is being led by Commander SS Dash as the first flight commander who is an experienced ALH-qualified flying instructor with extensive operational experience, the release added.

