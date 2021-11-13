Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday condemned the violence that broke out in rallies at the districts of Amravati, Nashik and Nanded and assured that the action will be taken against the culprits.

Addressing a press briefing, Malik said, "We condemn yesterday's violence. Action will be taken against the culprits. Those who have organized these protests had a responsibility to make sure that protests shall be held peacefully."

The NCP leader said that the protesters had called for a bandh not just to agitate against the purported violence in Tripura but also a book by Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi's book.

"People had called for a bandh across the country to condemn the violence which took place in Tripura and former Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi's book. A bandh was called in Maharashtra as well. But after the bandh, violence broke out at three places- stones were pelted and the police brought the situation under control. I appeal to the people to maintain peace. Some anarchic elements try to disturb the peace. People have to remain careful. The police will conduct a probe and take action against whosoever is found guilty."

He further said that no action has been taken against Waseem Rizvi who is regularly giving statements hurting religious sentiments and writing books that are hurting the sentiments of crores of persons and demanded immediate action against him.

Earlier on Friday, violence was reported in the Nashik, Amravati and Nanded districts of Maharashtra against the alleged violence in Tripura.

"Cases are being registered on the basis of five complaints. At present, it's peaceful here. No police permission was taken for this protest march. On the basis of complaints, we will take strict action against those involved," said Vikram Sali, DCP Amaravati.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had said that the Muslims across the state had taken out a protest march against the violence in Tripura. During this, stone pelting was done in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and some other places. I appeal to all Hindus & Muslims to maintain peace. (ANI)

