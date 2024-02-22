Bijapur, Feb 22 (PTI) A Naxalite camp on the Bijapur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh was busted by security forces following two encounters with the ultras, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was part of an anti-Naxal operation launched by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Bijapur and Dantewada, Special Task Force (STF) and 202nd battalion of CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) on Tuesday, an official said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Brutally Beats Fiancee With Belt, Steals Her Engagement Ring for Not Responding to His Phone Calls in Jamnagar, FIR Lodged.

The operation was launched following a tip off about the presence of 70-80 Naxalites of 'Gangalur area committee' of the outlawed CPI(Maoist) in the hills of Pidiya and Itawar villages on the Bijapur-Dantewada border, said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

"Sensing the presence of the patrolling team, the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire near Itawar village on Wednesday. They fled after security forces retaliated. Another gun battle took place near the jungle of Lendra-Korcholi villages when the security forces were returning," the SP said.

Also Read | Farmers Delhi Chalo March: Do Not Follow Path of Violence, Government Ready for Talks, Anurag Thakur to Agitating Farmers (Watch Video).

He said a Maoist camp was busted and items like uniforms, a solar plate, medicines etc were recovered.

Blood stains at the spot suggest some Naxalites were injured in the gun battle but it seems their colleagues managed to take them away from the area, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)