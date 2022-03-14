Kabirdham, Mar 14 (PTI) A Naxal couple with a collective reward of Rs 13 lakh on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday, police said.

Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Dr Lal Umed Singh identified the couple as Karan alias Suddhu Hemla (26) and his wife Anita (22).

"Hemla was active as Bodla Area Committee commander and Anita was a member of this committee. They were part of the outlawed movement's Kanha Bhoramdev division committee," the SP said.

"Hemla was involved in three incidents of violence and was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh., His wife Anita has taken part in five incidents of Maoist violence and the bounty on her head was Rs 5 lakh. They left the movement in 2019 and decided to surrender now," he added.

They were given Rs 10,000 each after the surrender and they will be rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, he said.

