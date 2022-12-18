Gaya (Bihar) [India], December 18 (ANI): A Naxal carrying bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head and one of his associates were arrested from the jungle in the Gaya district.

The Naxal has been identified as Abhijeet alias Banwari alias Gora, while his associate has been identified as Kundan.

The police also recovered AK 56 rifle, 97 live cartridges and 5 detonators.

"AK 56 rifle, 97 live cartridges, 5 detonators, sim cards and mobile phone were recovered," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gaya, Harpreet Kaur.

SSP Harpreet Kaur said that a case has been registered against this Naxalite organisation commander for killing 7 security force personnel by exploding a landmine in the Aurangabad district.

She said that the police had received secret information that Banwari alias Abhijeet's squad had reached the district and is in the process of carrying out a major incident. An operation plan was made regarding this.

"He's wanted in 61 cases and had a reward of Rs 10 lakh in Jharkhand and Rs 50,000 in Bihar," said SSP Harpreet Kaur.

In another case in Chattisgarh, a Naxal carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head and one of his associates was arrested in Sanna in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, an official said.

The police also confiscated a 12-bore gun and a sword from the spot. The arrested Naxal has been identified as Ramchandra Yadav and his associate Jagdish Yadav.

According to the police, Ramchandra is originally a resident of Jharkhand and he came in contact with Anshu Yadav, sub-zonal commander of the Naxalite organisation TCP (Third Presentation Committee) in 2013. After that, he was involved in Naxalite activities.

