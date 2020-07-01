Raipur/New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A Naxal commander carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh was arrested after an encounter with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and state police in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday.

David alias Umesh Sakin is a platoon commander of People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) of the Maoists that operates in the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh region, they said.

He was nabbed after a gunbattle with the troops of ITBP's 38th battalion and local police in the Katenga forest area of the district, about 72 kms from state capital Raipur, after an ambush was laid by the forces on Tuesday night, they said.

A group of about 9-10 Maoists fired upon the security forces when they were challenged and after retaliatory fire there was a lull during the night.

The forces put up a cordon and the injured Maoist David was apprehended from the nearby Khoba village when the forces launched a search on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Naxal commander suffered bullet injury during the gunbattle and has been admitted to the district hospital by the security personnel.

