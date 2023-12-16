Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 16 (ANI): A Naxalite camp was busted and a huge quantity of explosive materials, medicines, Maoist literature, and uniforms were recovered after an exchange of fire in the forests of Pedda Karma in Bijapur district on Saturday.

"A Naxalite camp busted after an exchange of fire in the forests of Pedda Karma in Bijapur district. A huge quantity of explosive materials, medicines, Maoist literature, uniforms and other material were recovered from the camp. Search is going on in the surrounding area by DRG, Bastar Fighters, CRPF & CoBRA," the police said in a statement.

Earlier, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) constable was killed while another suffered minor injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast and firing by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

Naxalites attacked the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine in the Chhotedongar police station area of Narayanpur on Wednesday morning, around 11 am, triggering an IED blast and opening fire.

Security forces returned fire, police said.

Kamlesh Kumar, a constable of the 9th Corps of CAF, laid down his life in the Naxal attack.

Vinay Kumar, another constable, suffered minor injuries and was administered first aid.

The District Reserve Guards (DRG), Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the police are conducting a search operation in the surrounding areas. (ANI)

