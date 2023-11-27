Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Suspected Naxals on Monday set on fire at least 14 vehicles and machines engaged in construction works in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.

The incident took place at around 1.30 am at Bangali camp under Bhansi police station limits, Additional Superintendant of Police, Dantewada, RK Burman said.

Also Read | Indian Envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu Heckled Outside New York Gurdwara by Khalistani Supporters, Accuses Him of Killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar (Watch Video).

"Four Hyvas, four pickups, one earth moving machine (JCB), one crane, 1 sifter truck, two water tankers, and one mixer vehicle were torched by the Naxals," the police official said.

"There were almost 25-30 naxals, most of them dressed as villagers. After setting the vehicles on fire all of them fled. Soon After receiving the information, the police force reached the spot and doused the fire " the Additional SP Burman said.

Also Read | Pune: Window Seat Cushion Missing for Woman Flier on IndiGo Pune-Nagpur Flight (See Pic).

He further said that no person was reported to be injured in the incident.

"Police search continues in the area," the police official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)