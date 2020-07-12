Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): Several buildings of forest department were blown away by Naxals on late Saturday night in West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

"In Barkela area, a forest guest houses and other houses where forest guards live were blown up using land mines by extremists between 1 to 3 am on Sunday," DIG of Kolhan Range Rajeev Ranjan Singh said.

Stressing that police have taken serious cognisance of the incident, he said that the security forces will conduct an "anti-Naxal operation" in the area. The DIG further appealed to the public not to support the Naxals.

Police and CRPF teams will soon nab them (Naxals), he added. (ANI)

