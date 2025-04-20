Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday urged people to imbibe the ideals of saint Dhanna Bhagat in their lives, and said that by following his path, we all should contribute to building a better society and a stronger nation.

Saini said Dhanna Bhagat's life is a living example of social harmony.

He was addressing a gathering at a state-level programme held at village Palwa in Jind ditrict's Uchana on saint Dhanna Bhagat's birth anniversary.

Saini said that saints, sages, and spiritual leaders have always shown the righteous path to humanity.

Their teachings are a valuable legacy for all of humankind, and it is our collective responsibility to preserve and promote this heritage, he said, according to an official statement.

To spread the messages of these great personalities, the state government has launched the 'Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman Evam Prasar Yojana', under which state-level programmes are organised to commemorate their birth anniversaries, he said, adding that the event was part of this initiative.

The chief minister further said that Dhanna Bhagat envisioned a world where everyone lived with happiness and prosperity.

Inspired by his values and teachings, the state government is dedicated to the welfare and upliftment of all, guided by the spirit of 'Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek', he said.

At a time when the society faces numerous social and moral challenges, the relevance of his teachings and message is even greater, he said.

Describing drug addiction as a social evil, Saini said that the government is actively carrying out a statewide de-addiction campaign. As part of this, currently a cyclothon is being organised to raise awareness, he said.

State BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, while speaking on the occasion, said the Haryana government is actively working to make the younger generation aware about the contributions of saints and great personalities.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subhash Barala urged the chief minister to consider incorporating the life and teachings of Dhanna Bhagat in school textbooks, so that students and future generations can draw inspiration from his exemplary life and values.

