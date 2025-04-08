Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) After the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed adjournment for the second straight day following an uproar over the rejection of an adjournment motion by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act, a meeting of the ruling National Conference and its alliance legislators to end the logjam remained inconclusive on Tuesday evening.

The National Conference (NC) MLAs, along with legislators from its alliance parties, including the Congress, CPI(M) and some Independents, have been on the forefront of the protests since Monday after the speaker disallowed two notices of adjournment motions from nine members to discuss the Waqf law citing sub-judice rule.

The opposition Peoples Conference, PDP and some Independent members are also in favour of a discussion and passing of a resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Three MLAs led by Peoples Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone had even moved a no confidence motion against the speaker.

"The meeting, held at the directions of the party high command, started at 5.30 pm with our allies in attendance. All aspects were discussed with the participants expressing their concern (over the Waqf issue)," NC chief whip Mubarak Gul told reporters at the end of the meeting.

He said the members expressed their opinion openly and "we are meeting in the Assembly complex at 9 am tomorrow (Wednesday), one hour before the start of the day's business".

"We will inform you about our future course (of action) accordingly." Gul said.

Asked if the party spoke to the speaker, Gul refused to give a direct answer and said the meeting was convened to discuss the smooth functioning of the House.

According to the revised calendar issued by the Assembly secretariat, April 9 is the last day of the Budget Session, which commenced on March 3.

After a 12-day long recess, the Assembly re-assembled on April 7 but witnessed chaotic scenes over the Waqf law.

