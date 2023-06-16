Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) on Friday constituted an 11-member committee to address the "pressing issue" of substance abuse in Jammu and Kashmir, party spokesperson said.

The committee will be headed by senior NC leader and former finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, he said.

"As approved by the competent authority, a committee has been established to address the pressing issue of drug abuse among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesman said.

The committee is mandated to engage in discussions and deliberations to devise effective recommendations for the party's sustained campaign against the rampant drug addiction problem across Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

The members include party's Lok Sabha MP from south Kashmir Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi along with Mubarak Gul, Javed Dar, Bashir Veeri, Syed Tauqeer Ahmed Shah, Imran Nabi Dar, Muhammad Shafi, Shafqat Watali, Harsh Vardhan Singh, and Tejinder Singh.

