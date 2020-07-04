Jammu, Jul 4 (PTI) Senior National Conference (NC) leader Devender Singh Rana on Saturday expressed concerns over the intermittent and unprovoked shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, and sought speedy completion of underground bunkers for border residents.

The NC provincial president also called for drawing up of emergency plans of mobile healthcare and evacuation facilities to ensure their transportation to safe areas whenever needed.

"During these grim times of COVID-19, the people along LoC are braving the brunt of Pakistan shelling that has not only created fear psychosis but also caused enormous sufferings to them," Rana said in an interaction with party functionaries of Poonch district held through video-conferencing.

He expressed solidarity with the border residents, saying their welfare and well-being is the responsibility of the entire nation.

The NC leader stressed on the immediate need of completing bunkers and shelters for their lodging in times of exigencies.

"The element of security could have been infused among them had the promised shelter sheds and community bunkers been completed timely," he said, lamenting over non-fulfilment of commitments made in this regard in recent years.

Rana lauded the valour and fortitude with which the border dwellers were facing the situation, saying they deserved attention and compassion to meet the challenges, which are enormous, keeping in view the damages caused by shelling and the loss of life in recent years.

He also sought a "course correction" in the strategy for border residents, and hoped that the administration would realise the gravity of the situation and come forward with a pragmatic roadmap for their safety.

