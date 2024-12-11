Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday criticized the National Conference, PDP and Congress for their "selective condemnations" and silence over violent attacks on the Hindus in Bangladesh.

The BJP accused these parties of showing concern over issues like the illegal settlement of Rohingyas and the Israel-Palestine conflict while ignoring the atrocities against the Hindus in Bangladesh.

“Hindus in Bangladesh are facing atrocities — they are being killed and women are being raped. A wave of uncertainty and insecurity is prevailing there. It is unfortunate that parties like the NC, PDP and Congress, who project themselves as champions of human rights, have remained silent and unsympathetic towards the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh," J&K BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi told reporters here.

Sethi alleged that these parties exhibit "double standards" in addressing human rights violations.

“If the Hindus are subjected to atrocities in Bangladesh or elsewhere, the NC, PDP and Congress do not condemn the inhumane treatment. Their selective condemnations expose their anti-Hindu mindset,” he added.

Sethi appreciated the united protests and condemnations of the incidents in Bangladesh by people across communities in Jammu and questioned the lack of reaction from Kashmir.

“This highlights the communal approach of the valley-based parties,” he remarked.

Sethi also pointed out the declining Hindu population in Bangladesh and Pakistan since the partition, describing it as a "conspiracy to eliminate the Hindus".

He contrasted this with equal treatment of all religions in India, emphasizing the freedom of expression and religious practices enjoyed by all.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Brigadier (Retd.) Anil Gupta criticized the previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir for their alleged failure to combat terrorism effectively.

He accused them of restricting the operations of security forces and fostering an environment where terrorism flourished.

“The things have improved since the implementation of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. People have heaved a sigh of relief as normalcy and peace have returned, leading to economic revival and a tourism boom,” he said.

Brigadier (Retd.) Gupta took aim at National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah for his recent statement urging the security forces to "catch terrorists alive". He argued that such comments undermine the morale of the security personnel engaged in counter-terror operations.

“Counter-terror operations are not games of chess. They involve real risks and bullets flying all around. Expecting the security forces to catch the terrorists alive challenges their valour and operational efficiency,” he said.

He also criticized the call for a single power center by the NC leaders, describing it as an excuse for the government's failure to deliver on its promises.

“The priority should be governance and addressing the pressing issues of the public, not creating hindrances in the security domain. Peace and a secure environment are the need of the hour,” Brigadier (Retd.) Gupta asserted.

The BJP spokesperson urged the public to remain vigilant and not fall prey to the "theatrics" of NC and its allies, emphasizing that maintaining peace and stability should remain the top priority.

